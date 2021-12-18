Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007279 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

