TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLLTF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

