Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

TWI stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $486.56 million, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 96.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

