Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TITUF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Titanium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

About Titanium

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

