Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TITUF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Titanium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.
About Titanium
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.