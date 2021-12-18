Tourist Token (TOTO) One Day Volume Tops $26.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $25,497.01 and approximately $26.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tourist Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.44 or 0.08388861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.15 or 0.99711538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

