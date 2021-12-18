Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.94

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $188.94 and last traded at $188.35, with a volume of 418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.75.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Toyota Motor by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

