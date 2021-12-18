TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading 9.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares traded up 9.8% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.65. 6,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 801,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Specifically, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

The firm has a market cap of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after buying an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.