TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.76. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

