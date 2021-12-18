TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.74

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.74 and traded as high as C$13.63. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 374,299 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.61.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -7.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.