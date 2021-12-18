Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

