Transform Wealth LLC Invests $440,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $3,362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 96.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

