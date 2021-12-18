TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.