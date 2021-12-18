Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

