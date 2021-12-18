Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TREX. Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 12.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 446.0% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

