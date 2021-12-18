Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 1,795,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.23%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

