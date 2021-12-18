True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,733 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.