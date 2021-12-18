Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 455 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

LOW stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average of $212.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

