Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.08.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $650.00 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $679.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $720.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.