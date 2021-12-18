Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,572 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in AT&T by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 178,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in AT&T by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

T opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

