Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

TUWOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

TUWOY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,160. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

