Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Price Target Raised to 21.20

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from 17.10 to 21.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $21.16.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

