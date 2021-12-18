Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TRKNY opened at $1.30 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

