Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPTX opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

