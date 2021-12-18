Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,708,000 after acquiring an additional 115,080 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $417.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

