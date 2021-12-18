Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.