Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,770 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 305,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,930,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $100.26 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

