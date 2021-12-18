Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,920 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.