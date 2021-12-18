Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,460 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after acquiring an additional 385,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

