Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Update

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the November 15th total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
Tyro Payments Company Profile
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.