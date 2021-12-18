Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells $260,100.00 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.