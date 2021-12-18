Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells $260,100.00 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
