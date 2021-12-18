U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.