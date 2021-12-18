Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.01

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 237597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBSFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.35) to €43.50 ($48.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

