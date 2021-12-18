UBS Group Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $42.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.98.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

