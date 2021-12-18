Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get Udemy alerts:

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $17.51 on Friday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.