Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by Santander

Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UGP. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.72.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 333,642 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

