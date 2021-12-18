Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Under Armour by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,615 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Under Armour by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

