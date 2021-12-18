Unido EP Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $849,699.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.36 or 0.08382739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.86 or 1.00014710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00050609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

