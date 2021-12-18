Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Reaches $8.73 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $8.73 or 0.00018640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $44.51 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00247641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.00541993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00069950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.