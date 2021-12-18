Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $242.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.53 and its 200-day moving average is $224.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

