United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $7.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.19 billion and the highest is $7.22 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,295,089. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.