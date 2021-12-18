UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $487.12 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $496.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

