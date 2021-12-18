Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UVSP opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.