Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $144.23 and last traded at $145.21. 105,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,114,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,827,031 shares of company stock valued at $419,405,827. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $168,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

