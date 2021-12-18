Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.66. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$159.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Urbana Company Profile (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

