UserTesting Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UserTesting in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UserTesting’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get UserTesting alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

UserTesting stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.