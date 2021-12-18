UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.57. UWM shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 31,178 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UWMC. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

