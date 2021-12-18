UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. UWM has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UWM will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

