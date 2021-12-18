Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

