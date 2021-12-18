Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valvoline by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Valvoline by 110,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after purchasing an additional 416,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

