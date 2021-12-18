VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 169,172 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 188,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 61,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $93.58 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $75.32 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.